Scattered showers return today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy, cooler and at times damp to wrap up the weekend.

Today:

Cloudy conditions to start the day, with a few isolated showers possible for the morning. We’ll watch a complex moving in from Iowa and Illinois, which should bring showers to the area by late morning into the early afternoon.

While the complex should break up a bit as it continues to move into the state, it should hold together enough to give a decent shot of showers for western counties, and isolated to scattered showers for central portions of the state. Lower chances for precipitation for eastern counties as the complex will continue to erode throughout the day.

Highs will run cool, with temperatures in the upper 60s to the north, and lower to middle 70s for everyone else.

Tonight:

Rain will be out of the area by evening, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Lows dip to the lower 60s.

Monday:

Quiet weather to open the work week, with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

A big boost in heat is on tap for the mid-week, as highs surge to near 90° Tuesday through Thursday, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90 range. Scattered storm chances return Wednesday through Friday. We should cool back to seasonal norms by the weekend.



