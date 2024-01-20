Snow Showers Fade As Biting Chill Returns This Weekend



As the weekend night descends in Indianapolis, the air turns crisper, with light snow showers adorning the skyline. The city, draped in a winter coat, expects temperatures to plunge, ushering in a notably cold night. The winds, hailing from the northwest, will present themselves, albeit not intensely, but enough to add a chill to the already frosty air. While the sky will be active with snow, the accumulation on the ground will likely be minimal, leaving a light dusting rather than a thick blanket.

TOMORROW



The day is forecasted to begin with partly cloudy skies, offering a brief respite of sunlight before it becomes overcast. Despite this, the high temperature is only anticipated to reach about 6°F. The persistent westerly winds, continuing at 10 to 20 mph, will maintain the day’s brisk and chilly atmosphere. Indianapolis residents should remain prepared for these cold conditions, ensuring adequate warm clothing and precautions against the cold.

TOMORROW NIGHT



The night is set to bring even more intense cold, with temperatures hovering near zero degrees. The wind chill advisory in place highlights the severity of the cold, warning of potential wind chills as low as -25°F. Such extreme conditions pose a high risk of frostbite on exposed skin within minutes, emphasizing the need for proper winter gear and precautions for anyone venturing outdoors.

MONDAY



The new week continues under the grip of the cold spell, with temperatures staying well below freezing. The forecast suggests no major warm-up is expected until later in the week. Residents should continue to dress in layers, including coats, gloves, and hats, to combat the persistent cold.

8 DAY FORECAST



The extended forecast indicates the continuation of cold weather in Indianapolis. Temperatures will remain below freezing, with light snow chances expected, particularly on Monday night into Tuesday and again on Thursday. The primary focus for the upcoming week is the ongoing intense cold, especially during nighttime and early morning hours, highlighting the importance of staying prepared and vigilant against the harsh winter conditions.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather advisories and take necessary precautions to ensure safety and warmth during this cold spell. Remember, frostbite and hypothermia are possible under these conditions, so it’s crucial to make sure all skin is covered when heading outside, with as many layers as possible. Stay informed, stay warm, and stay safe.