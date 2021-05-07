Weather

Soggy Mother’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to our Friday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s! We’ll wake up to some clouds and sunshine with highs headed to the lower 60s. There is a chance of a spotty shower or rumble of thunder Friday afternoon. It will be a chilly Friday night once again with lows falling to the upper 30s which could allow for some patchy frost to develop.

Saturday starts cool but temperatures will warm to the lower 60s with mostly sunny skies. Showers will arrive late in the evening and will linger through Mother’s Day. Sunday will be a soggy and stormy day with highs struggling to make it out of the 50s.

Rain will move out just in time for early next week with highs on Monday in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer through midweek warming to the lower 60s. The next chance of rain will arrive midweek. Highs will continue to warm to the mid to upper 60s by the end of next week.