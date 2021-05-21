Weather

Steamy weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm start to Friday morning with temperatures in the middle 60s! Expect to see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s! Friday night will be a pleasant one with lows in the mid-60s.

Hot weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Area of high pressure will keep the heat in play for Monday of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine!

Temperatures will begin to cool as we head through the middle of the week with scattered rain and thunderstorm chances increasing by Wednesday. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Thursday looks cool and sunny with highs in the mid-70s then should rebound to the lower 80s by this time next week.