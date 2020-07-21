Weather

Storms this afternoon

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start once again to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Scattered storms become a bit more likely this afternoon with a few containing some gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Scattered storms will stick around overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another unsettled day with highs in the mid-80s with scattered storms. Thursday will hold more storm chances with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be a hot and humid day with highs topping out in the lower 90s with a stray shower or storm. A hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain should return next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Florida educators file lawsuit after state forces schools to reopen this fall

National /

LinkedIn will cut 6% of its workforce as the pandemic slams recruitment

Business /

Biden: Better child, elderly care can create 3 million jobs

National /

Michael Cohen sues Attorney General William Barr for retaliation in latest attempt to get out of prison

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.