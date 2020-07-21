Storms this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start once again to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Scattered storms become a bit more likely this afternoon with a few containing some gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Scattered storms will stick around overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be another unsettled day with highs in the mid-80s with scattered storms. Thursday will hold more storm chances with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will be a hot and humid day with highs topping out in the lower 90s with a stray shower or storm. A hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s. Rain should return next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.