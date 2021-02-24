Stray shower chance and mild

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning! A cold front will swing across the state mid-morning and will generate a few stray showers this morning. Shower chances will be very isolated in nature and will quickly move out leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Highs will top out near 50°.

On Wednesday night, we’ll keep cloud cover around with lows falling to the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday will be a seasonal day with highs in the lower 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will rebound throughout the day on Friday, with most spots in the upper 40s with a few late showers possible. Those will last through the overnight hours and early Saturday morning. Showers will exist during the afternoon with highs soaring to the upper 50s! Slightly cooler but still really nice Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with an isolated shower chance.

Early next week looks to be cooler and more seasonal with highs Monday in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Cooler air arrives Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.