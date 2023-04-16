Search
Sunday showers with cooler temps taking over

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted: / Updated:

Wet weather is here, and we’ve started the cool-down.

Today: Scattered rain with a few storms possible at times. Morning highs in the 60s with falling temps. Windy with southwesterly breezes gusting over 30 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Windy with southwest gusts over 35 mph.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers, possibly a few brief snow showers in the northern half of the state. Highs in the upper 40s. Windy with Westerly gusts over 30 mph at times.

8 Day Forecast: With temperatures in the 30s, a morning frost is possible Monday and Tuesday. Warmth eventually returns for the latter half of the work week when we have 70s in the forecast.

