Sunny and hot next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat is on for the next few days. Look for high heat and lots of sunshine for the first part of the workweek.

MONDAY: Some kids are heading back to school today and it’s going to be a hot one! Look for lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to be in control for the next few days. It’s going to be hot with highs in the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. It’s going to start out very humid, making it feel uncomfortable. Humidity values do drop a little during the day so it won’t be as oppressive as the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. It’s going to be mild with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s. Humidity values won’t be as high during the overnight hours.

TUESDAY: High pressure keeps us dry on Tuesday. It’s going to be hot once again with highs climbing into the upper 80s near 90. Humidity begins to rise a little but it still won’t be oppressive.

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine and dry conditions for the middle part of the workweek. It’s going to be hot and the muggy meter rises. Highs near 90 but with the higher humidity, it’s going to feel much more oppressive.

8DAY FORECAST: A system moves into the area for Thursday and there will be a chance for showers and storms for the day. Highs stay in the upper 80s. The big weather story for the end of the workweek will be the temperatures begin to drop. Highs fall into the lower 80s for the end of the workweek and into next weekend. There’s a chance for a few showers by the end of the weekend.