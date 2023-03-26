Search
Sunny Sunday, with late showers & storms

by: Jesse Guinn
Posted: / Updated:

After a wet, windy start to the weekend, we’ve turned drier; however, the chance of showers and storms will return for Sunday evening.

Today: We’ve seen a cool start, but some sun and southerly breezes help warm us up to near 60 degrees. A system to our west moves our direction late this afternoon, bringing scattered showers and the chance for isolated strong storms.

Severe Risk: There is a slim risk that a few storms could bring severe-level winds during the late afternoon/evening hours. The chance for any severe activity should stay confined to the north/western parts of the state.

Tonight: By midnight, any severe threat should diminish, leaving us with scattered showers. Lows will drop to near 40.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll see some dry periods (including the second half of Monday, but more wet weather returns late in the work week.

