INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Tracking storms and high humidity for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms possible with temperatures falling down to the lower 70s. The best chance to see these storms will be north of the I-70 corridor.

TOMORROW: We will be mainly dry in the afternoon but a pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Scattered showers and storms are possible in the evening and into the overnight as what is left of Hurricane Barry enters our area.

It’s still going to be hot and humid. Highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. We could see a break around the lunch hour but more storms may develop in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

It’s going to stay cloudy for much of the day but it’s still going to be humid. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: What’s left of Barry should move out on Tuesday then we start to ramp up the temperatures. Starting Wednesday we will see temperatures in the upper 80’s and by Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the mid 90’s with feel like temperatures around the 100 mark.