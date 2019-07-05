Tracking weekend storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered rain showers and storms will bring wet weather as we head into the weekend.

Friday night:

Conditions will remain mostly cloudy, muggy and mild overnight as temperatures fall to the low 70s.

Saturday:

Enjoy a mild start with a few spotty sprinkles north. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon. We’re hot and humid in the afternoon as temperatures warm to the upper 80s.

Sunday:

Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures warm to the mid 80s. Heat index values will warm to upper 80s. We’ll remain mainly dry with a few isolated showers south. High 85.

8 Day forecast:

Not as warm and dry to start the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will be the best weather days of the week; enjoy plenty of sunshine as high pressure remains in control. Showers will return to the forecast Wednesday as temperatures warm to the upper 80s. Slightly cooler conditions are expected as we head into next weekend.