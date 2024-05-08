Transitioning to cooler air with continuing rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in central Indiana up into the middle of the afternoon hours as advertised. We’ll track some activity for the rest of today with persistent rain chances on deck going into Mother’s Day weekend.

Temperatures are also set to turn below normal for the first time in two weeks.

Wednesday night: Showers and storms will be more probable south of interstate 70, but there will still be a chance for some rain and isolated rumbles of thunder north of interstate 70 going into tonight.

The severe threat for later this evening and tonight has dropped significantly across central Indiana. Higher confidence for severe weather lies in southern Indiana. If any storm were to get stronger this evening and tonight, wind and hail will be the main concerns.

We’re also going to be monitoring flooding potential as there is even a flood watch in place southeast of Indy from 6 PM this evening until 3 AM Friday morning. Those locations already received 1.5″-3″ from yesterday’s activity.

Lows will drop into the low 60s.

Thursday: A cooler day will be ahead with scattered showers swinging in from the northwest. A few storms will also be possible.

Highs will turn below normal for the first time since April 25th with numbers in the upper 60s. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

Friday: A small rain chance will carry into the end of the workweek with stray showers possible. Otherwise, expect a mainly dry day. Highs will only get into the mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: More showers and a few rumbles of thunder Friday night into the first half of Saturday. If you’re planning on going to the Indy Grand Prix Saturday, the forecast is improving rain-wise for the afternoon hours when the main race begins at 3:30 PM. However, it is going to be a bit windy with wind gusts up to 30-35 MPH. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s with 70s returning for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Sunday will be a bright and mainly dry day. The warming trend will continue into next week with more rain chances possible.