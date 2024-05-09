Below normal temperatures to not stick around too long

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today was our first below normal temperature day since April 25th. We also contended with scattered showers and some heavier downpours.

We’ll stick with below normal temperatures going into this weekend before we warm back up going into next week.

Thursday night: Scattered showers will hang around into tonight.

Tonight will be our first night in the 40s since April 25th.

Friday: We’ll start our Friday off on a mostly cloudy note, but cloud cover will ultimately decrease a bit throughout the day. Skies become mostly clear by the mid-afternoon hours.

However, cloud cover will quickly increase by the overnight hours going into early Saturday morning. This will be due to the chance for some showers mainly after 2-3 AM EDT Saturday.

Highs will rise into the mid 60s.

Saturday: Some showers will remain possible through daybreak Saturday before we clear things out for the most part. There will be a breezy northwesterly wind that sets up into Saturday afternoon, and this could push in a few additional stray showers in the afternoon hours.

With that being said, the only main setback for the Indy Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. start time) is the wind as gusts will be up to 30-35 MPH. Highs will get into the upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to return to the 70s for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Sunday will be an enjoyable bright day overall for those Mother Day’s plans. Rain and storm chances will slide back into the forecast for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.