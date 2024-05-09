Spotty storms and cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler days to end the workweek. Temperatures stay into the 60s and below normal through the first part of the weekend.

TODAY: Lots of clouds today and noticeably cooler for the afternoon. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible on and off through the day. The severe weather risk is very low however it is not zero. Parts of Indiana are under a marginal risk of severe weather which is a level 1 out of a level 5. There’s a chance an isolated thunderstorm may reach severe limits with some hail or a few gusty winds.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s near 70 in central Indiana which is close to normal for this time of the year. 70s are possible farther south. It will feel cooler thanks to winds out of the west at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game tonight you may have to dodge a shower or storm on the way to the game. By the end of the game the rain comes to an end. Temperatures fall into the 40s. So a much cooler night is in store.

COOLER DAYS

FRIDAY: A much cooler day is expected on Friday. Temperatures stay in the low and middle 60s. Friday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and more sunshine for the afternoon.

Friday evening we may see a few showers overnight into very early Saturday morning.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Outside of the shower chance early Saturday morning much of the weekend will be dry. Highs stay in the upper 60s on Saturday. The Grand Prix looks to be dry.

Mother’s Day looks dry with highs climbing back into the low 70s,

8 DAY FORECAST: Next week looks temperatures climb back into the 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible beginning the workweek.