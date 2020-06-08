Tropical moisture Tuesday with strong storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start Monday with temperatures in the mid-60s with a mainly sunny sky! Low humidity Monday with highs warming to the upper 80s!

Monday night lows cool to the upper 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday tropical depression Cristobal will march its way across the plain states and impact central Indiana, sparking storms that could turn strong to severe. There is a slight risk from Indy and points west and a marginal risk for areas east of Indy. The main threats will be a few spin-up tornadoes, damaging winds and some hail. The best timing will late afternoon and early evening. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. A few spotty showers will be around Wednesday with highs cooling to the upper 70s to near 80°.

A cool and comfortable wrap to the week with highs both Thursday and Friday topping out in the upper 70s with low humidity. Dry Thursday with a stray possible. Likewise for Friday, with a stray shower chance.

Fantastic looking weekend with highs in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies and low humidity.