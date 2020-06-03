Warm day with strong storms possible Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start to Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 70s. Should be a partly cloudy day with highs warming to near 90°.

Later Wednesday evening, a cold front will sweep across the state sparking up strong to severe storms. There is a slight risk in central Indiana with damaging winds and hail as the main threat. The storms should be around from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. Wednesday night. By midnight the severe weather threat diminishes. Lows will cool to the upper 60s.

A chance for an isolated storm Thursday especially in southeast Indiana with highs slightly cooler as well with highs in the mid-80s. More storm chances to wrap the work week with highs in the mid-80s.

Refreshing weekend with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity with lots of sunshine! Quiet weather continues through Monday of next week with highs holding in the lower to mid-80s. Could see some leftover moisture from a tropical system midweek with showers and storms.