Warm temperatures, storms chances Thursday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures continue to run 10-15° above average

This morning:



Showers this morning continue to push to the east. There have been a few heavy downpours and even a few rumbles of thunder south of Indianapolis early this morning.

Meanwhile, gusty winds reach up to 20 to 30 mph, as noted. Temperatures remain very mild this morning.

Wednesday:

For the remainder of the day, look for an increase in cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west. Gusty winds of 30 to 35 mph will be possible throughout the day.

A few isolated thunderstorms will develop by early to mid-afternoon along the cold front, mainly north and east of Indianapolis. There is a chance that a few strong storms with damaging wind gusts are the primary concern.

High temperatures will top out in the mid- and upper 70s this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Clearing skies and a cold front move east tonight. The winds will also diminish overnight. Lowes will dip down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday:

We start the day off on Thursday with very mild temperatures heading into the afternoon hours. Highs will top out into the mid- and upper-70s again for the afternoon.

Strong storms Thursday night:

A warm front moving through late in the afternoon and evening will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few of the storms that developed could be on the most severe side, mainly in the southern half of the state. For severe weather, it will likely be between 6 p.m. and midnight. Damaging, large hail, and even a possible tornado are all possible with severe storms.

Rotation potential Thursday evening

Hail potential Thursday evening

Friday:

Some leftover showers early in the morning on Friday should be a little breezy and significantly cooler as we wrap up the work week. High temperatures only top out into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

The weekend looks cool both days out into the mid-50s. Sunday will be the coldest morning, with overnight lows dipping down to the mid-30s, which will be cold enough for some Apache areas of frost in the morning.

8 day forecast:

Temperatures should rebound as we enter the first half of the new work week. We’re back to the lower 60s on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday, and the only rain chance that we have is Tuesday of next week.