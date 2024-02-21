Warm Wednesday, storms possible late

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Very mild temperatures today. Heavy rain possibilities for Thursday.

Wednesday:

Clear skies for much of the state this morning, with a few clouds rolling over the northern half of the state. Temperatures are hovering in the mid/upper 30s up north, while temps are closer to the lower 30s where it’s clear.

The rest of the day looks great, with extremely mild temperatures for this time of year. Clouds build through the day, and winds pick up a bit, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Highs should reach the lower 60s over much of the state.

Wednesday night:

A warm front moving through will spark widespread cloud cover, along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms – especially for the northern half of the state.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms in far western parts of the state. Hail will be the primary concern.



There is a possibility for some areas of fog developing through the overnight, too.

Thursday:

Widespread rain moves through as a surface low passes over the state. Expect on and off showers through much of the day, with a few thunderstorms possible, too. Heaviest rain threat likely comes for the second half of the day.

Rainfall estimates range between 0.1″-0.5″ across the metro, with heavier amounts possible in southern parts of the state.

Despite the rain and clouds, temperatures will remain well above average, topping out in the mid 50s.

Friday:

Quiet weather with a shot of colder temperatures moving in. Highs hit the mid 40s.

Weekend:

Coldest day of the extended will be Saturday. A weak cold front could bring in a few early morning flurries. The rest of the day will be bright with highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Temperatures will take a huge jump Sunday, as highs surge close to 60° to close the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Very mild temperatures continue early next week, with highs in the mid 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Pattern turns active mid-week, with rain/storm chances and windy conditions, too.