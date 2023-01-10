Weather

Warming up with rain chances ahead

A cool morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with come clouds around. Should be a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 40s with some sunshine here and there. There is the slight chance for a stray shower up in northern Indiana. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s. Wednesday will be an even warmer day with most spots in the lower 50s with increasing clouds through the afternoon! A cold front will approach the state which will generate shower very late Wednesday and through the overnight hour. Highs Thursday will hit early Thursday morning and come crashing down as the front slides its way across the state. Showers will continue to remain around through the morning. As temperatures drop we could see rain transition to light flurries through the rest of the day. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.

There is a flurry chance through the end of the week as ihghs get closer to the seasonal high. Most spots will settle into the mid 30s. Expect to see a seasonal weekend with highs Saturday in the mid 30s. We’ll quickly warm to the mid 40S Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs will quickly warm to the lower 50s to start off the work week next week with a chance of showers to start the work week. Highs will flirt with 50 through Tuesday.