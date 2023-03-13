Warmup through midweek with additional rain chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll keep chilly air around through Tuesday before a brief warmup arrives by midweek. Then, we’ll track a stronger system with rain, breezy winds, and much colder air to follow.

Monday night: A few bursts of heavier snow remain possible through early evening for areas in northern and eastern Indiana. Then, we’ll keep the chance for some snow showers around tonight with breezy winds out of the northwest continuing as well.

Lows are set to fall into the mid 20s. Due to the breezy winds, feels like temperatures will be as low as the mid teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: We look to break back out into some sunshine for our Tuesday, but temperatures won’t improve much due to a continuous breeze out of the northwest. Despite another cold day expected, we will be precip free as highs get into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Much warmer air is set to return going into our Wednesday as we work in winds out of the southwest. Abundant sunshine in tandem with a southerly wind direction will help temperatures boost into the upper 40s to low 50s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup rolls on into Thursday with near 60 degree temperatures, but this warmer weather won’t last long as a stronger system moves in Thursday night. Showers come back to the forecast by Thursday night and persist into the first half of Friday. It will become breezy again on Thursday with winds picking up further through Friday. Wind gusts on Friday could be up to 30-35 MPH at times. We can’t rule out a few snow showers late Friday night into early Saturday as much colder air slides back into the state going into the weekend. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 30s for Saturday and Sunday.