60s return with showers and storms possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 60s returns for the afternoon today. Showers and a even a few thunderstorms are possible later tonight and tomorrow.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine to start the day. A few high level clouds this morning but still lots of sunshine for the first part of the day. It may be a bit breezy for the afternoon. Winds may gust near 20 miles per hour into the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 60s across much of the state. Some areas in southern Indiana may see readings climb close to 70.

Clouds begin to increase later this afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Much of the day will be dry but a few showers or even a few thunderstorms may be possible later tonight. A few spotty thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk or a level 1 out of a level 5.

Lows tonight only drop into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain will be likely with a few thunderstorms possible. Look for on and off rain during the day. Rainfall amounts may be between a quarter of an inch up to a half an inch. Some locations where heavier batches of rain set up may see a little bit more. Highs stay into the low 50s.

FRIDAY: A brief drop in temperatures will Friday. We will dry out for the day with a partly cloudy sky. Highs will be into the middle and upper 40s. This is still above the normal high in the lower 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

A few morning flurries are possible on Saturday. Otherwise it will be slightly cooler with some sunshine. highs stay in the upper 30s near 40.

Lots of sunshine on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s near 60.

60s return next week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances and wind increase for Tuesday and Wednesday.