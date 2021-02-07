A cold night with more snow Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cold again tonight with a few flurries. More snow on Monday afternoon.

TONIGHT: After lots of sunshine for the first part of the day clouds return this evening. We’ll see a few flurries throughout the overnight hours but little to no accumulation expected. It will be cold once again with lows falling into the single digits. Winds become very light so wind chills won’t be as bitter as what they were this morning.

MONDAY: Monday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies. A batch of snow moves into the area later in the afternoon. Look for snow during the evening commute. Highs climb into the upper 20s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Snow continues into the evening and overnight hours. Total accumulations in central Indiana reach about 2-4″. Surrounding areas pick up 1-2″ Temperatures fall into the teens.

TUESDAY: The snow exits the area but the clouds stick around the state. Highs climb into the lower 20s.

8DAY FORECAST: There’s a chance we may see some light snow on Wednesday and Thursday as a system moves through the state. Highs stay in the lower 20s. Colder air arrives by late week and sticks around for the weekend. Highs stay in the teens and lows may drop below zero early Sunday morning.