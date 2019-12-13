Mild day with some accumulating snow possible on Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold start this morning with temperatures in the lower 30s and cloudy skies. Clouds will be around for the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Light showers will arrive late tonight with lows in the mid 30s.

A few light showers will be around through the morning and afternoon with some mixing possible through the day. Not all day will be damp but there will be plenty of clouds through the afternoon with highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday will start dry with highs in the lower 30s. Our next weather maker will arrive Sunday evening and will bring snow! Accumulating snow is possible late Sunday and early Monday morning. Once temperatures begin to warm we’ll see a wintry mix then rain. Highs during the day will warm to the upper 30s to near 40°. Late Monday and Tuesday it’ll transition back to snow. Minor accumulation expected with 1-3″ north of I-70 with around 1-2″ south of I-70.

After the system exits the areas much colder air will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s. We could see some more snow by the end of the next week.