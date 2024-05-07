Severe storms Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms possible later this afternoon. Another round of strong storms on Wednesday afternoon.

TODAY: A weather alert day here across the state for strong storms. A line of showers and storms will move through during the first part of the day. This line is weakening but may bring a few gusty winds to the state.

The higher risk of strong storms develops later this afternoon. Between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. we will see thunderstorms develop and some of them will be strong. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and tornadoes are possible. We are under an enhanced risk or level 3 out of a 5 for much of the state.

If you don’t have a way to get severe weather warnings you can download our StormTrack 8 weather app. It will alert you when there are watches/warnings in place or if there is lightning nearby.

High temperatures today climb into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Severe weather threat lingers through 10 p.m. Lows fall into the upper 50s near 60.

STRONG STORMS WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: Another round of strong storms is possible Wednesday afternoon. The first part of the day will be dry and even sunny. Showers and storms develop after 3 p.m. There’s another risk of severe weather with gusty winds, heavy rainfall and an isolated tornado. The main threat will be from the I-70 corridor and farther south.

It’s going to be warm and muggy for the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: A few spotty showers is possible Thursday but no severe weather is expected. Highs drop into the lower 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall into the 60s for Friday and Saturday. Right now Saturday looks like we see a chance for showers. The rain clears for Mother’s Day with highs near 70.