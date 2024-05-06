Severe weather possible Tuesday and Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few showers and even thunderstorms possible today. Severe weather is possible Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

TODAY: A few showers are moving across southern Indiana and moving northward this morning. We will see lots of dry time today with more spotty thunderstorms later this afternoon. No severe weather today but a few thunderstorms may delay or cancel after school sports practice.

Highs climb into the lower 70s today which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers may pop up overnight. Otherwise look for mostly cloudy skies with lows falling into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: A line of showers and storms will move through early in the morning. These are not expected to be strong. Severe weather ramps up later in the afternoon. All severe weather modes are in play Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds, hail, heavy rainfall and even an isolated tornado may develop.

There will be lots of dry time tomorrow after the first line moves through and before thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon. Election day may be soggy but we will see some dry time too.

We are under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center that some of the thunderstorms we see may be on the stronger side.

Highs climb close to 80 for the day. It will be breezy too with winds out of the southeast at 8 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 25.

SEVERE WEATHER

WEDNESDAY: As the cold front marches across the state Wednesday we will see the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Best chance will be later in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday climb into the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers continue into Thursday. Highs drop into the 70s Thursday and fall even farther on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be into the 60s. A few spotty showers possible on Saturday for the Grand Prix. Sunday and Monday temperatures climb back into the 70s.