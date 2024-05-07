Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Threat for large hail, damaging wind, and strong tornadoes ramps up after 3pm Tuesday.

This morning:

Partly cloudy conditions across much of Indiana this morning. We’re watching a strong line of storms that’s now working into the western portions of the Midwest. Temperatures are running mild, hovering in the mid-60s this morning.

Tuesday:

A strong line of storms that works through the Midwest will gradually approach central Indiana this morning. We anticipate that this line will arrive in the metro area somewhere just around or before lunchtime. Some strong wind gusts will be possible with this line as it moves through.

By mid-to-late afternoon, we will likely see isolated thunderstorms starting to develop. Any of these storms that develop could become severe with all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds. There’s also the potential for a few strong tornadoes. The best environment for that to happen later this afternoon into the evening will be east of the I-69 corridor.

High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tuesday night:

Tonight we will continue to see our severe weather threat rolling through. The window of severe weather will likely close by late night, and we should quiet things down into the overnight hours.

Low temperatures fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday:

Another round of severe weather will be possible late in the afternoon into the evening hours on Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will again be in play. Look for these storms to move through by the very late end of the day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rainfall amounts could be high, given the heavy thunderstorm activity and flooding potential.

High temperatures out in the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday:

Another round of rain and storms will be possible Thursday, but no severe weather is expected. It might get a little breezy at times, however. High temperatures will pop out into the lower 70s.

8 day forecast:

Much cooler temperature is to end the week. Friday will top out with highs in the mid-60s, but we should be dry. Just a slight chance for a shower to kick off the weekend on Saturday with Heights returning to the mid- and upper 60s. We will likely see numbers rebounding back to the 70s for Mother’s Day and into the mid-70s for early next week.





