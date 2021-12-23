Weather Blog

Patchy drizzle possible Friday afternoon; showers in evening, on Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it was a mainly cloudy Thursday, temperatures rebounded into the 40s across the state. We are tracking this warming trend to continue, but this will open the door for several chances for rain to enter the bigger picture.

Thursday night: A much warmer night will be on deck statewide under mostly cloudy skies. Winds are set to remain breezy with lows only dipping into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: The warming trend will continue into our Friday for Christmas Eve. Patchy drizzle is possible during the afternoon hours. Then, we look to see showers develop late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures look to launch into the mid to upper 50s. We will also keep breezy winds around with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

Christmas Day: There will be no white Christmas for us this year. In fact, we could have one of the warmest Christmas’s on record (record high is 64° for Indy). Shower chances will continue into the afternoon hours.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

8-Day Forecast: Active weather is expected to persist for Sunday and through the first half of next week. Temperatures are also expected to be above average through the extended forecast.