Weather Blog

Another chance at much needed rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Drought conditions are still on going across much of the state of Indiana. Tonight through the early morning hours on Monday almost everyone will get some relief.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will build back in. Spotty showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible with rain chances increasing as the night goes on. There is small chance of a stronger storm. Low temperature right around 70 degrees.

TOMORROW: Cloudy with on/off rain likely throughout much of the day. A lot of spots within central Indiana will have a good chance of getting half an inch or rain with locally higher amounts Sunday into early Monday. The severe risk is really low, but a rumble of thunder may be possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds should still be lingering while spotty rain still lingers around. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: A spotty AM shower is possible before clouds decrease for the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures heat up after Monday. We will likely have multiple days of 90 degrees with no other rain chances in the forecast throughout the week. Humidity will also be in the uncomfortable category this week.