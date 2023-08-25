Another hot day with storms arriving overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more day of high heat and humidity before a cold front moves through and provides relief.

Yesterday we saw the highest temperature of the year. Yesterday the mercury climbed to 94. It was a few degrees short of a record but with the humidity it felt even hotter. The peak heat index was 112 when we hit our high of 94. Our dew point also reached 80 at one time yesterday which is the highest it climbed in more than a decade. Chicago set a new record yesterday at 100 degrees with a peak heat index of 118 degrees.

TODAY: Temperatures started in the upper 70s near 80 this morning. At one point before daybreak it felt like 88 degrees in Indianapolis. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

Excessive heat warnings are still in place for central and southern Indiana. A heat advisory is in place as well. Notice northern Indiana doesn’t have heat advisories in place. So a pattern change is on the way.

TONIGHT: Some high school football games have been moved an hour or two later due to the high heat and humidity. It will be dry for the games but showers and storms will be possible overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk across parts of western Indiana. So there is a chance some of the storms may reach severe criteria.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a few showers and storms to start off the morning early on Saturday. Otherwise we’ll see some dry time in the afternoon. It’s still going to be muggy but not as hot. Look for highs in the low to middle 80s with high humidity.

SUNDAY: The humidity values drop heading into the end of the weekend. We’ll see a great day with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs near 80.

8DAY FORECAST: The weather pattern next week looks great. Low humidity, temperatures below normal and lots of sunshine. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers late Tuesday but much of the week will be dry.