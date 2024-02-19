Another week of up and down temperatures with more rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Abundant sunshine and 40 degree weather made a difference today in melting a good amount of Friday’s snow. Expect this warmup to persist into midweek.

Rain chances will increase going into the second half of the workweek with another shot of cooler air to follow.

Monday night: Expect skies to stay mostly clear tonight, which will give way to a cold night as lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Tuesday: After a cold start to Tuesday, we’ll find ourselves warming up into the upper 40s to low 50s. It will also be another bright day for us as well with winds staying light out of the south.

Wednesday: The warmest day of the workweek arrives on Wednesday with cloud cover and winds both expected to increase. Wind gusts at times will be up to 20-25 MPH. These winds will help push our temperatures into the upper 50s with some areas south potentially hitting the 60s.

The increased cloud cover will precede our next weather system. There is the chance for some showers Wednesday night.

8-Day Forecast: Best chance for rain this week will come in on Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible on Thursday south of Indy, but severe weather is not expected at this time. Thursday will also be another breezy day with highs in the mid 50s. Cooler air will sink in by Friday as highs fall into the mid to upper 40s. This cooldown will be very short lived as temperatures rebound once again going into the final few days of February next week. Temperature outlooks have been consistently showing a good shot for above normal temperatures going into the end of this month. We may also work in more rain next week too.