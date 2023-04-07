Beautiful Easter weekend ahead, back to the 70s by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a near-normal day to end the workweek, we’re looking forward to a pleasant Easter weekend with temperatures eventually set to return into the 70s next week.

Friday night: A partly cloudy night with a light breeze will be on deck for us. Lows will fall into the mid 30s.

Saturday: A slightly warmer day will be ahead under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be at a slight breeze out of the east. Highs look to rise into the low 60s for what will be another quiet and near-normal day.

Easter Sunday: Enjoy a picture perfect Easter Sunday with bright skies and dry weather. Highs are set to rise into the mid 60s for what will be a slightly above normal day.

8-Day Forecast: Warmup continues into next week with highs returning to the 70s next Tuesday. By the second half of next week, we will be pushing towards the upper 70s to low 80s. Much of next week also continues to look dry.