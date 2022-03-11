Weather Blog

Bitterly cold Saturday, fantastic warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw some snow slide into the state to end the workweek along with having chilly temps. A blast of arctic air will move in tonight, but it is expected to be short lived as a nice warmup will follow.

Friday night: Snow showers are expected to continue sliding southeast. As the activity gradually leaves our state, winds are set to pick up overnight.

This will lead way to a frigid night on tap with lows dropping into the teens. Wind chill values may dip below zero in some spots by early Saturday morning. If you are planning to head to the Big Ten tournament match-up of Purdue vs. Penn State that tips off at 9 PM, have the winter coat ready to go.

Saturday: Prepare for a bitter start to your Saturday. Breezy winds out of the northwest will unfortunately not let up during the day with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times. These winds will give way to chances for flurries at times. Highs are going to struggle a lot to get into the mid 20s despite some sunshine returning to the area. It is going to be cold to the point where we could even have record cold highs. Indy’s coldest high for Saturday (3/12) is 24°. Be sure to have some warm layers if you’re planning on going to any additional Big Ten tournament games, and those will tip off at 1 PM EST and 3:30 PM EST.

Sunday: There are some great news for our Sunday, and that is we will see this arctic air quickly go away after a cold start to the day. Winds are set to shift and come out of the south, which will help us quickly warm back into the 50s. Wind gusts could be over 30 MPH at times along with having lots of bright skies.

8-Day Forecast: This forecast only gets better from here as the new workweek opens up on a nice note with highs in the upper 50s. We will then see the 60s return by Tuesday and may even make a run near the 70s by midweek. This amazing warmup will ultimately bring back rain and possibly even storm chances by the tail end of next week.