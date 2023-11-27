Brisk Tuesday shaping up, warmup with more rain to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for the coldest day of the season for Tuesday before we warm up with additional rain chances to follow.

Monday night: The coldest night since mid-March will be on deck for us with mostly clear skies. Lows will fall into the mid to upper teens. Breezy winds will cause wind chill values to be in the single digits by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday: A winterlike brisk Tuesday is expected as temperatures will struggle to warm up through the day despite lots of sunshine. Highs will only get into the upper 20s to low 30s. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens to 20s for much of the day.

Wednesday: Temperatures look to moderate going into Wednesday as winds turn out of the south and become a bit breezy again. Gusty winds of up to 25-30 MPH will push highs into the mid 40s with abundant sunshine sticking around.

8-Day Forecast: We’re back in the 50s by Thursday before we track our next weather system. There could be a few showers in the latter half of Thursday before rain chances ramp up Friday. At this time, Friday looks damp and breezy with highs only in the upper 40s. Some shower activity could linger into Saturday. Highs will hover around the upper 40s to low 50s this weekend and into early next week.