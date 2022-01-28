Weather Blog

Chilly end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few light snow showers around this morning with temperatures at the warmest they’ll be all day. Most spots will be in the upper 20s to near 30° to start the day. We’ll keep in the chance of light scattered snow through the afternoon with highs falling through the mid to lower 20s this afternoon. It’ll be a cold night with lows falling to the lower teens or single digits through early Saturday morning.

This weekend as a whole looks ok with Saturday starting off on a chilly note. Highs will warm to the mid 20s during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Sunday temperatures will continue to warm through the mid to upper 30s!

Nice wraming trend will continue through early next week with highs Monday in the lower 40s. Gets a little rocky mid to late week with highs boosting to the lower 50s Tuesday with shower chances returning! As that cold front moves through the state mid week it’ll bring down the temperatures Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s with a rain/snow mix and that will continue through Thursday with temperatures continuing to cool to the upper 30s. By the end of the week highs will tank to the lower 20s with sunshine!