Chilly Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the lower 20s to start the morning with a few flurries as well. This afternoon expect to see highs top out on the lower 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be a tad gusty during the afternoon making it feel like the 20s through much of the day. Tonight lows fall to the mid 30s.

Temperatures will trend warmer through mid week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday with highs warming to the lower 40s.

Temperatures through the later half of the week will drop ending the work week off on a cold but dry and mostly sunny note. The chill will stick around through the weekend with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s through early next week.