Clouds decrease today, timing rain/snow late Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another solid afternoon is expected in central Indiana with temperatures getting above our average high of 40 degrees. Rain/snow will become our next focus late Monday into Monday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy start. Clouds decrease during the morning. Super Bowl watch parties should be good to go without any issues. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies remain with a few more clouds in the early AM. Low temperatures around 30 degrees.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies to start, but clouds increase throughout the day ahead of our next system. Rain will first move into the area late in the day. High temperature in the mid-40s.

LATE MONDAY INTO MONDAY NIGHT: Rain will transition to snow as some of our temperatures cool. The best chance of seeing any accumulation will be south of I-70. There is a corridor in southern Indiana where locations will have the chance to pick up 1″-3″ of wet snow. With our highs getting into the 40s, any snow closer to Indianapolis may struggle to stick.

8-DAY FORECAST: High temperatures will consistently run in the 40s for much of the week with the exception of Wednesday where we make a run at 50 degrees. There will be a small chance of Thursday. Another quick-hitting system will move in late Friday into Saturday. However, late Saturday and the All-Star game Sunday are looking dry.