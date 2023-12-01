Cloudy this weekend, several rain chances ahead for the next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started December off on a damp note with central Indiana picking up mainly less than half an inch of rain. There will be more chances for rain in this extended forecast with temperatures swaying just a little bit.

Friday night: Scattered showers will remain possible into the first half of Friday night.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 40s for tonight with lows ultimately in the mid 40s by daybreak Saturday. Breezy winds will also stay in the breeze until the overnight hours.

Saturday: We’ll briefly transition towards dry weather for our Saturday, but cloud cover will remain stingy and not allow for much (if any) sunshine to get into the mix. Highs will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

By the first few hours of Sunday morning, showers will quickly return as another system looks to swing in.

Sunday: Rain looks to be on and off throughout Sunday with breezy winds at times. Highs will struggle to get into the upper 40s.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll be a little bit cooler to start the new workweek on Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Additional rain chances are possible Tuesday before we work in the coldest day of next week on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will only get into the low 40s. By the latter half of next week, temperatures will rebound a bit.