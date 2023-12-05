Cold Wednesday to lead way toward much warmer and windy conditions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Damp and cold weather made Tuesday quite unpleasant as there was a wintry mix at times during the morning hours with afternoon showers.

There will be one more cold day this week before we track a big warmup with a stronger system to arrive by this weekend.

Tuesday night: A few showers are possible into early tonight, but we expect a majority of the night to be dry. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows falling into the low 30s.

Wednesday: We’re en route to a little bit of a brighter day. Despite some sunshine getting back into the picture, temperatures are going to struggle to warm up a lot. Highs will only get into the low 40s. Winds will also stay light out of the west.

Thursday: A transition toward warmer weather will begin. Winds will turn out of the south and become a bit breezy with gusts up from 25-30 mph. These winds in combination with mostly sunny skies will help us warm into the low to mid 50s.

8-Day Forecast: Breezy southerly winds will continue to be a driving force in this forecast going into the weekend. Friday will feature highs in the mid to upper 50s with increasing cloud cover. This increase in cloud cover will be in association with a stronger low pressure system that becomes our next focal point for this weekend. Rain is likely on Saturday and Sunday with periods of heavy rain and thunder possible. Uncertainty remains on the track of this system, and this will determine how the transition from rain to potential snow plays out late Sunday into early Monday. What is certain is that we’ll find our highs drop back into the low 40s by next Monday with breezy winds staying in place.