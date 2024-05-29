Comfortable weather continues, warming up with rain chance by this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday will continue with below normal temps and the possibility of rain later today.

Tonight: Isolated showers and scattered sprinkles are expected until the early evening hours, primarily northeastern portions of the state.

The Indianapolis Indians will be playing in below average temps tonight as the low reaches upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will clear overnight.

Thursday: The nicest day of the week with highs near the mid 70s. Enjoy the sunshine and calm weather!

Clear skies continue into the evening and overnight hours. Temps will fall to the lower 50s.

Friday: Another day of sunshine and temps reaching mid to upper 70s.

8-day forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but it will not be a complete washout for Saturday and Sunday. This trend will follow into early next week with persistent rain chances and temperatures warming into the mid 80s.