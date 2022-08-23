Weather Blog

Continuing to work in heat and humidity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We transitioned into a bright and comfortable Tuesday with a refreshing breeze out of the north. This nice air will not last much longer as uncomfortable conditions return later this week.

Tuesday night: Clear, cool, and quiet weather will be the story tonight with lows dropping into the low 60s.

Wednesday: We start to crest back into the above average temperature department for Wednesday. Humidity values will also be slightly higher, but it will not feel completely miserable. However, expect Wednesday afternoon to feel a bit warm in general with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: The gradual increase in temperatures and humidity persists into Thursday. We will certainly feel a little bit more uncomfortable as highs rise into the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Near to above average temperatures and muggy air will stay in place to end the workweek. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms on Friday, hence why it will be a touch cooler. The final weekend of August will feature near 90° temperatures.