Cool St. Patrick’s Day, sub-freezing nights ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a warm start to the weekend, temperatures turn cool for St. Patrick’s Day behind a cold front that passed late Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies to start off St Patrick’s Day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon to mostly cloudy. Wind gusts will once again climb to around 25 mph. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds decreasing in the early morning hours. A hard freeze will likely occur for many with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance of a few flurries/sprinkles in north central Indiana. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Plenty of nice days for the work week with multiple overnight lows below freezing. Temperatures rebound into the 50s for multiple afternoons. The next chance of rain will be a scattered one on Friday. Right now, next weekend is dry.