Cool start to the weekend, rain returns early next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler air has moved in after the passage of a weaker system on Friday. Temperatures will bounce back, but that will bring back rain chances early next week.

TODAY: Clouds to start with our system from yesterday still pulling away. Skies become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sustained winds will be out of the north at about 15 mph. High temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, a hard freeze is possible for some areas. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Purdue takes on Utah State right here in Indianapolis at 2:40 pm. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Clouds will be increasing on a mild Monday ahead of our next widespread rain chance which will be Monday night into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible with this system, right now there is no severe risk. Sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday.