Cool Sunday with scattered showers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Cloudy and cooler for the end of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy for the overnight hours. It will be cool with lows falling into the upper 30s.

Don’t forget to “spring ahead” tonight. We return to Daylight Saving Time. Here’s a look at the new sunrise/sunset for Sunday.

SUNDAY: A few scattered showers are possible on and off during the day on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs close to normal for this time of year. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A system heads into Indiana and brings with it a chance for rain and even a wintry mix across parts of the state late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Winds pick up too. Lows drop close to freezing.’

MONDAY: We’ll see a good chance for a wintry mix early Monday morning. Rain mixing with sleet and even freezing rain is possible for the first part of the day Monday. It will change over to rain for the afternoon. It will be breezy and much cooler with highs staying in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: The precipitation comes to an end but the clouds stick around for much of Tuesday. It will be much warmer with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain is possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures climb into the 60s on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Rain is likely late Wednesday night into Thursday. The sunshine returns for the end of the week and into the next weekend with highs near normal.