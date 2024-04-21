Cooler weekend continues, rain returns on Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cooler weekend continues across central Indiana with temperatures running 10-15 degrees below average.

TODAY: Patchy morning frost waking up. Clouds this morning will decrease through the midday hours. Central Indiana will have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Frost advisory in place starting at 1 AM and running until 10 AM Monday morning. With mostly clear skies, be sure to check out the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower after midnight. Low temperatures in the mid-30s.

TOMORROW: Patchy AM frost with sunny skies around for the entire day. High temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms return along a cold front Tuesday PM which could have winds gusting over 30 mph. Nice days build in for both Wednesday and Thursday. An unsettled pattern returns for Friday into the weekend. We will monitor if any of these chances of rain will also provide the chance of severe weather.