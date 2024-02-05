Cooler with more clouds Tuesday, marching toward 60s by Friday with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting in the upper 20s Monday morning, Indiana walked into a nice and bright afternoon with highs rising into the 50s for a good chunk of the state.

Areas to the north unfortunately struggled to get out of the 40s.

We’ll temporarily cool down for Tuesday before we swing temperatures up further in the back half of this week with increasing rain chances. It is worth noting that today is our sixth straight dry day.

Monday night: Cloud cover will completely build back in. Despite skies turning mainly cloudy, temperatures will once again drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Expect a mainly cloudy start. The good thing is that the clouds will burn off going into the afternoon hours, which will make way for a bright finish to the daytime hours. Due to the early day cloud cover, highs won’t warm up as much, with numbers in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: We’re set to get back into the 50s as winds will shift to come out of the south and help get to that mark. There will still be some sunshine with skies set to be partly sunny. This will also be the final entire day of the workweek with no rain.

8-Day Forecast: We will be tracking our next weather system going into the end of the workweek. Showers will move in Thursday night and turn more scattered on Friday. As we track this next system, temperatures and winds will also pick up. Highs Thursday will approach the upper 50s before we dial in our warmest day of the year on Friday with 60-degree temperatures. Wind gusts on Thursday and Friday will be up to 30-40 mph at times. Following this system, we will cool temperatures down a bit.