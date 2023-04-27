Damp Thursday night leads way to persistent rain chances into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers are on the way for our Thursday night, and we will continue to track rain chances and cooler air through the final weekend of April.

Thursday night: Rain is expected for tonight with scattered to widespread coverage. We can’t rule out isolated rumbles of thunder overnight, but severe weather is not expected.

Lows will only dip into the low 50s.

Friday: Activity will become more isolated to scattered as we work our way through Friday morning. The more widespread rain will gradually travel into northern Indiana. We’ll keep isolated to scattered light shower chances around until Friday night.

Highs will only manage to get into the upper 50s to low 60s as we will be locked into lots of cloud cover.

Saturday: A warmer day will be ahead with a mix of sun and clouds, but a new system will bring in another round of scattered rain and storm chances. These chances will be in play for Saturday afternoon and night. We look to warm into the mid to upper 60s before the rain slides in.

8-Day Forecast: The aforementioned system will stall out to our north, which will cause persistent scattered rain chances going into the first half of next week. Along with the rain chances, temperatures are going to turn cooler once again. Sunday will feature highs in the upper 50s. The start to May on Monday will be fairly chilly as highs only manage to get into the low 50s before we work in a gradual warmup through midweek next week.