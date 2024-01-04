Details on our weekend rain/snow chance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Information is starting to become much more clear on our weekend rain/snow chance. Enjoy the relatively quiet weather on Thursday despite the cloud cover to start.

TODAY: A cloudy start. Clouds decrease as the day goes on leading to a partly cloudy late afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with more clouds arriving in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies build ahead of our next storm system. Precipitation will start to arrive as we get into Friday night. High temperatures in the upper 30s.

WEEKEND STORM SYSTEM: Starting late Friday night into early Saturday, a rain/snow mix will arrive with light snow accumulation possible. Right now, the biggest question is how far north the rain/snow line pushes. A weaker area of low pressure passes to our south during the day on Saturday.

The backside of the system along with a weak disturbance late Saturday into Sunday brings another round of a light rain/snow mix. This rain/line will likely set up directly in central Indiana. Overall, from both days we are talking about light snow accumulation possible, spots that don’t mix could eye 1″-2″. Our full snow forecast will be out within the next 24 hours which will give you a better idea of who has a wintry mix.

8-DAY FORECAST: After our weekend rain/snow chance, System #2 will be much stronger from Tuesday into Wednesday. This system track is more uncertain, but rain/snow is looking likely with windy conditions. Someone is going to get a good amount of snow in the Midwest, it’s just unclear if that will include Indiana. Multiple days next week will have temperatures in the 40s.