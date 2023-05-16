Dry and bright through midweek, late-week system to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We contended with a damp Tuesday with on/off showers throughout much of the day. Now, we will set up for a couple of very nice days before we track our next weather maker by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday night: Clouds look to decrease tonight with us staying dry. Lows are going to dip into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Enjoy the return of abundant sunshine for Wednesday as we work in a marvelous weather day overall. Winds will become slightly breezy at times with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: The pleasant weather trend will roll on into Thursday. Expect another day of bright skies and dry air. Highs are set to be slightly warmer with numbers rising into the mid 70s, but this is what’s practically normal for us this time of the year.

8-Day Forecast: Active weather will return by the end of the workweek with a cold front bringing scattered rain and storm chances for the latter half of Friday. Severe weather is not expected at this time on Friday. A few showers may linger into early Saturday before dry air takes over for the remainder of the weekend. Highs will be near 80 on Friday before we fall back to the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Speaking of this weekend, Indy 500 qualifications look to have no issues from the weather.