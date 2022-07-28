Weather Blog

Dry weekend; rain chances and heat increase next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will experience dry conditions just in time for the weekend! Rain chances and the heat will eventually return early next week.

TONIGHT: Most of state will be pretty clear tonight. A few thin clouds will make way for peaks of evening sunshine. Scattered showers and storm are expected for areas mainly south of interstate 70.

TOMORROW: Friday will be a fantastic day! Humidity values will be low with highs in the low 80s. It is the perfect day to visit the Indiana State Fair on its opening day!

TOMORROW NIGHT: Temperatures will remain in the 60s going into the overnight hours. More dry air will enter the area and could potentially influence temperatures to fall into the 50s.

SATURDAY: Dry conditions will remain with us on Saturday as well; which will result in another pleasant summer day. Temperatures will peak in the 80s in the afternoon hours.

8-DAY FORECAST: Saturday will end our trend of dry conditions. The chance for rain will return late Sunday evening. From there, chances will increase on Monday. By Tuesday, expect drier conditions and warmer temperatures in the high 80s to low 90s.