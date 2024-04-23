Drying out tonight, back to warming up with more active weather late this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy, breezy, and some rain has been Tuesday’s story. The rain did slow its process with moving more into central Indiana as it started to get more within our area by mid-afternoon.

We’ll have another little streak of dry time before a more pronounced round of active weather arrives late this week.

Tuesday night: Expect the bulk of today’s rain to move out of central Indiana by tonight. There will be the exception for a few showers in the overnight hours nonetheless.

Lows will drop into the mid 40s with winds decreasing a little bit.

Wednesday: A colder day will result for Wednesday due to Tuesday’s system. Although we will have partly sunny skies, a northerly light wind will be just enough for highs to have a hard time getting into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday: We won’t have to wait long for temperatures to rebound again. Enjoy a mostly sunny Thursday with light winds mainly out of the southeast. This wind direction change will help us warm into the low to mid 60s.

8-Day Forecast: The warmup persists into the final Friday of April, but we will also begin to open the door on extended rain and storm chances. This all gets started after Friday morning as a warm front will move through the state, bringing rain and storms with it into Saturday. Some scattered rain and storm activity may occur at times on Saturday. Highs look to jump closer to 80 on Saturday and could even push over that mark by Sunday. More showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially late Sunday and into Monday. We are also monitoring a low potential for stronger storms with the Sunday/Monday activity.